7Weather- The week starts dry and then wet weather moves in mid-week.

It is cool early Monday morning with low temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s. Those cooler temperatures hit around sunrise (5:08AM), and then we jump into the low 60s by 7AM.

There will be a mix of sun and clouds and highs reach into the low 80s. An onshore wind keeps the coast cooler in the low and mid 70s. Humidity remains low.

Tuesday starts mainly sunny with temperatures in the mid 50s early in the morning. We jump into the low and mid 60s by 7AM and then highs hit into the low 80s. The Cape & the Islands will be cooler with highs in the upper 60s. It will be breezy with a partly sunny skies in the afternoon.

The daylight hours are dry Tuesday. Showers arrive at night between 10PM-Midnight.

Wet weather continues into Wednesday. It looks like the best chance of widespread rain is in the morning, and then a few showers in the afternoon. It will be muggy with temperatures in the mid 70s.

A second system arrives Wednesday night. That system brings rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Friday looks dry with highs in the low 80s.