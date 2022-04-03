7Weather- The week starts with dry weather, but you’ll need the umbrella mid-week.

Monday morning has lingering clouds, especially along the coast. It is a chilly start to the day with temperatures in the mid 30s. Skies gradually clear and we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon. Highs reach into the low and mid 50s.

Tuesday also starts chilly in the low and mid 30s. It ends up being a nice day with temperatures jumping into the mid and upper 50s.

Wet weather arrives Tuesday night and it’ll be around through parts of Wednesday. We’ll have a breezy ENE wind that keeps temperatures in the 40s.

We’ll have to keep an eye on the location of the system bringing showers on Wednesday. The latest trends have this system further away from us which means less and lighter rain for us. I would still plan for wet weather.

Wednesday night through Thursday morning are mainly dry. Rain returns around lunch time Thursday and we’ll have periods of rain through Friday morning.

Temperatures jump into the mid 60s on Friday once showers move out. Saturday could have a spot showers from the same system taking its time to move out. Highs reach close to 60º.