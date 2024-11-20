One more time… another dry day settles in with highs running in the mid to upper 50s this afternoon. The winds turn onshore, so we’ll be a bit cooler at the coast vs. inland. The winds are overall lighter today vs. yesterday, but a few gusts around 20mph are possible near the coast this afternoon. The brush fire risk in elevated again today, but relief is on the way!



Rain kicks in during the morning commute tomorrow with the steadiest of it near the tail end of the commute. Rain midday, into the afternoon, will be steady to heavy at times, delivering a beneficial soaking to the area, helping tamper down the brush fire risk. Rounds of showers will be in and out tomorrow night and Friday, continuing the damp pattern into the end of the workweek. All said and done, many towns and cities will pick up 0.75-1.50″ with localized higher totals possible in New England.

While it wont end the drought, it’s a good first step and a good way to knock back the brush fire risk. Since September 1st, Boston and Worcester have only picked up around 2″ of rain, a good 7-10″ below average over the last few months.

The weekend forecast is cool and breezy with just a spot shower leftover on Saturday. Early next week, the pattern looks quiet to start the week, seasonable too with highs near 50.