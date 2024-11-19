Another dry day is ahead as highs push into the mid to upper 50s. Combine a wind that gusts 20-25mph with low humidity and the brush fire risk is high again today. A red flag warning is up.

Temps tomorrow run in the low to mid 50s again with the brush fire risk elevated with the dry conditions, but the breeze won’t be as strong.

The dry stretch ends Thursday as rain moves in. The rain will be steady to heavy at times with a widespread coverage area across Southern New England. Increasing easterly winds will get gusty too, passing 30mph at the coast by Thursday night. Showers linger into Friday and Friday night. All said and done, most of the region will pick up 0.50-1.50″ of rain.

The weekend is cool and breezy with clouds, breaks of sun. While a few spotty showers are possible Saturday, many hours over the weekend turn out to be dry.