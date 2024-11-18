Another solid weather weekend this Fall is in the books as dry air and temps around 60 won out over the weekend. It was overall a great set-up for those Fall sports or getting some exercise in outside. Today, we’ll pretty much continue that theme with highs near 60 and a mainly dry day. I say mainly dry, as a few towns/cities could get a sprinkle this morning as a cool front slips through.

The breeze picks up today to gust to around 20mph and with the ongoing drought and very dry grounds, the brush fire risk will be elevated.

Tomorrow and Wednesday look dry with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

The story of the week… widespread rain looks likely Thursday! That will certainly be welcomed news as the potential to pick up at least 0.50″ of rain for many towns and cities is there.

A few leftover scattered showers is possible Friday with just a spot leftover shower Saturday. The weekend does look mainly dry overall.