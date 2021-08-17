While we’ll track more clouds and a bit more humidity today, it’ll still be a decent day with a pleasant start as temps head for the low to mid 80s this afternoon. The rain risk is low this afternoon, so if you’re planning to head to the pool or beach, it’s a mainly dry day. With that said, more clouds will be in place this afternoon, fading the sunshine out at times. Humidity comes up a bit too.



Tomorrow turns out mostly cloudy with a few isolated afternoon showers inland. It’ll be muggy with highs again near or just above 80 degrees.



The ramp up in tropical humidity and moisture comes in Thursday as remnants of Fred move up the east coast and into New England. Showers become more widespread Thursday with some embedded tropical downpours likely. Rain chances are highest Thursday and Thursday night, then lower by Friday afternoon. It’ll remain very humid from Thursday, through the weekend with dew points holding in the 70s.

The tropics are active as tropical storms Grace and Henri are also out in the Atlantic.

