Back to work, back to school, back to a dry pattern today as chilly west to northwesterly breezes win out. Temps today and tomorrow run in the low to mid 50s with winds gusting 20-25mph. Temps tonight fall back into the 30s again.

As skies clear out tomorrow night, many suburbs fall back toward the freezing mark, allowing for frost to be widespread. Another frosty start is likely Friday, however, Friday afternoon, the warm-up will be nice as highs head for the mid 60s.



70 degree weather returns over the weekend and lingers into early next week. The pattern stays bright too.