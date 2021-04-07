Dry Pattern Continues, 70 Within Sight

The dry pattern continues today with mostly sunny skies kicking off this Wednesday morning. More clouds do mix in midday, into the afternoon, allowing for a partly to mostly cloudy sky to move in. Temps this afternoon reach the mid 50s at the coast, then drop back to near 50, while inland locations hit the low 60s.

Tomorrow, morning clouds break for some afternoon sun with temps similar to today as highs reach the low to mid 50s coast, low to mid 60s inland. The trend is up Friday and Saturday with highs well into the 60s to lower 70s, while it be a bit cooler at the coast, it won’t be as chilly as what we’ll see today and tomorrow along the coastline. The next chance for showers won’t arrive until Sunday afternoon or evening.