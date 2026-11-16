While we walk out to a frosty start this morning, the theme of the week is a milder one as the temp trends up through mid to late week. Overall, any outdoor activities you have planned from the ball fields with the kids, to cleaning up the back yard, to hanging up the Christmas lights, the forecast looks good.

Temps today go from the 20s and low 30s early to near 50 this afternoon. Mostly sunny skies stick around and so do fairly light winds. That’s another bonus this week… winds won’t be strong. All and all, it’s about as good as mid November gets.

After a heavy frost again tomorrow morning, temps slide into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Wednesday runs low 60s and low to mid 60s Thursday and Friday. Slightly cooler air, upper 50s, is in Saturday with low 60s back by Sunday.

Clouds increase Sunday afternoon with the next chance for showers finally arriving either Sunday night or Monday.

Enjoy the week!