What a beautiful weekend we had across New England. In fact, I’m not sure I saw a cloud over the four day span from Friday thru today. While today brought back the sunshine, it was sharply cooler than the other summer-like days we had. Temperatures were 25 degrees colder this afternoon than yesterday afternoon in communities along the coastline. The cool air will stay in place overnight with many towns falling to the low 40s — some of our typically cooler spots could even dip to the upper 30s.

Tomorrow is going to be another “cooler coast” day as we keep the onshore breeze Tuesday. You’ll also notice the nice bright blue skies from the weekend will be gone as we watch another round of smoky skies take over. Temperatures tomorrow will be warmer the farther away from the ocean you go.

While we’ve been talking about Canadian wildfire smoke for a few weeks, tomorrow’s will be different. The difference will be the smoke coming from an entirely different fire. Up until now, we’ve been talking about wildfires in western Canada in Alberta. That smoke had to move across the entire continent which led some of it do dilute before it got here. Tomorrow’s smoke is from a fire in Nova Scotia, a lot closer to New England. So the smoke will be more dense or thicker tomorrow than what we’ve had before. Thankfully it’s just one plume that will pass through and won’t hang around long. But it will likely make for some good sunrise and sunsets tomorrow!

While it’ll be cooler the next couple of days, the summer like temperatures aren’t gone for long! We’ll be heating back up for the end of the week. While the coastline will be warming up quite a bit too, keep in mind most, if not all, of these days will be “cooler coast” days. Then we ALL cool down for the weekend with a sharp cold front moving through late Friday.

We will get close to 90° inland Thursday and Friday, but both will likely be cooler on the coast with a light wind that’s not strong enough to hold off the sea breeze. Boston likely won’t hit 90° and hasn’t hit 90° this year, but we’re getting close to when we typically see that happen. Boston typically sees its first 90° reading on June 1st.

The cold front that will move through late Friday will be our only chance of rain this week with the dry pattern staying in place this week. Not everyone will see rain from this as it looks to be a few thunderstorms Friday evening, so keep on watering yourself this week!

Thankfully we had that good soaking rain last weekend so our rain deficit isn’t terrible — a little over a half inch in the red for both Boston and Worcester.