Enjoy that summer session over the weekend? Even the little bit of rain we picked up timed out well from midight-6am, leaving sunshine and warmth to break back out midday Sunday into Sunday afternoon. Highs yesterday surged into the low to mid 80s for many, a good 15 degrees above average for the time of year.

While high temps won’t top yesterday, we’ll still be warm today and tomorrow. Sunshine yields to increasing mid to high level clouds this afternoon with highs maxing out near 80. Tomorrow, we stay dry with temps near 70 at the immediate coast, 75-80 inland.

As a front sweeps through Tuesday night, Wednesday and Thursday are much cooler with a chilly northeast breeze. Highs Thursday struggle to get much past 60.



The chill will be in the air Wednesday and Thursday night with many burbs starting Thursday and Friday mornings off in the mid to upper 30s. The bounce back Friday will be nice though, near 70.

How about more summer weather? We’ll reach for the mid to upper 70s Saturday and back to near 80 Sunday. We’ll likely be there again next Monday and Tuesday too. The pattern remains dry as well, with no rain expect through early next week. The only chance for a little spritz would come across the Cape and the Islands with some ocean effect instability clouds Wednesday/Thursday.



In the tropics, the Atlantic is busy, but the U.S. avoids any major impact. Imelda is the most likely to impact Bermuda with wind/rain by mid-week.