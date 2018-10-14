Dry & Pleasant Sunday After A Chilly Start

With so many outdoor sporting events going on this Sunday evening, looks like Mother Nature will be cooperating with fans attending either game 2 of the ALCS at Fenway, or at Gillette Stadium for the Patriots game.

Earlier this morning, temperatures started off in the mid to upper 30s, which is one of the coldest starts since early May, so it’s been nearly 5 months since temperatures have been this low.

Temperatures this afternoon, under mostly sunny skies, will rebound into the mid to upper 50s, pleasant for any of those outdoor plans.

Tonight, temperatures will only slip into the 40s, with increasing clouds late.

Monday features some muggy air along with a threat for showers by midday and remaining scattered through the evening commute. These showers are associated with a cold front to our west that will traverse the region late Monday night, ushering in a cool down for Tuesday.

Tuesday will be breezy and cooler with winds out of the northwest, but at least we will be tracking less humid and mostly sunny skies. Sunshine sticks around for the rest of the work week.