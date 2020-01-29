Dry & Quiet Through the End of the Week, Saturday Rain/Snow Chances

Today was another great day to add to the week, as we saw gorgeous blue skies and highs around 40. Temperatures take a dive closer to normal Thursday, but that shouldn’t have too much of an impact to the warmest January’s list, which 2020 is currently in 4th place so far (with just a few days left to go).

Thursday is right at the normal high temperature, while Friday jumps back into the 40s again, with a few extra clouds ahead of our next system that moves in by Saturday.

Saturday morning, we start off with a few rain showers south, and with the track of this system and the timing, we could see some wintry mix to snow showers for the higher elevations and areas inland. It’s still too early to tell at this point how much to expect, but there could be some slick spots. The areas closest to the coastline will likely just see rain.

As for the backside of this system, we could see some snow showers as the winds shift to out of the north-northwest into early Sunday morning before tapering into Sunday late morning. We will certainly keep an eye on this system over the next couple of days.

As for Sunday, Groundhog Day — here’s a fun graphic of how Phil’s forecast has ended up over the last 10 years:

A preview of next week shows another round of unseasonably warm temperatures as we head into February.