Saturday will be dry, and then a few storms are likely on Sunday.

High, thin clouds move into the area Saturday morning. We’ll have filtered sunshine in the afternoon with highs near 90º. It ill be muggy, like it was today. Temperatures drop into the mid 80s by 7PM and there will wind is light.

We’ll be squashed in between two systems on Sunday, and with a low pressure south of us getting a bit closer, rain chances have gone up. There could be a few downpours in the morning between 6-10 AM, and then isolated storms after 2 PM. It’s a tricky forecast. If the low pressure trends away from us in the next 36 hours, then most of the day is dry.

If I had to pick a day to go to the beach this weekend it would be Saturday. There won’t be a sea breeze so highs along the immediate coastline will be between 82-87º. It won’t be completely clear, but it will still be bright. Sunday could have a few storms, so it’s not looking like the best beach day.

The week starts near 80º on Monday, and then we jump to about 90º by Wednesday. As of now, it looks like we’ll see a scattered showers and storms on Thursday and Friday.