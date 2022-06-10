7Weather- It’s not looking like the best beach weekend, but overall we’ll have decent weather.

We will have a mix of clouds and sun on Saturday. It’s the type of day where at times it becomes overcast, and then clears up again. Expect dry conditions with highs in the mid and upper 70s. The Cape & the Islands will be cooler in the low 70.

Sunday morning will be bright and then clouds increase into the afternoon. The day starts in the mid and upper 60s and then we get into the mid and upper 70s in the afternoon. There could be spotty showers between 2-4 PM, but the better chance of rain will be around dinner time.

There could be a few, light showers early Monday morning and then it’s drying out mid-morning. Skies gradually clear in the afternoon and temperatures jump into the low 80s. It will feel a bit humid.

Tuesday and Wednesday have a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the mid and upper 70s. An onshore wind keeps the coast cooler.