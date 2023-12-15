We’re almost to the weekend, and the weather will be decent for most of it. Temperatures will be mild for mid-December in the 40s and 50s. We’ll see increasing clouds ahead of our next storm that will bring the biggest impacts on Monday.

Check out that temperature change from yesterday to this afternoon! It was mild out there today. It’ll be nice this evening in the 40s. Tomorrow we’ll start off in the mid 30s. A cold front will drop in tomorrow. We’ll see some sun blended with clouds through the day, but stay dry. While our temperatures won’t be as mild as today, it’ll still be above average. A great day to get outside or join in on the 250th Anniversary of the Boston Tea Party!

We’ll have abundant cloud cover from start to finish on Sunday. Despite that, temperatures will be more mild as highs reach the 50s. This is ahead of our next storm. Most of Sunday is dry before showers arrive in the evening.

We’ll be watching an area of low pressure south that will interact with a front in the Midwest. The biggest impacts will be felt on Monday. Similar to last weekend, the main concerns will be heavy rain and high wind. Below is a look at the wind gust potential and rainfall forecast near you.

High temperatures will be in the upper 50s/near 60 Monday. Temperatures fall into the 40s for most of next week. A few showers are expected Tuesday. Winter officially begins Thursday night!

-Meteorologist Melanie Black