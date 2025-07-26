Welcome to the weekend! Today is dry with less humidity. However, there will be air quality impacts due to Canadian wildfire smoke. We’ll see hazy sunshine this morning, then more filtered sun with increasing high clouds later today. Highs won’t be as warm as yesterday in the low 80s inland. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s for the coast thanks to an onshore wind.

Upper-level winds have transported Canadian wildfire smoke to Southern New England. Most of the wildfire hot spots are in Manitoba and Saskatchewan, so that smoke has been transported a long way.

Our near surface smoke model shows smoke particles will be most concentrated this morning. There will be improvements by this evening.

As of this morning, we are experiencing air quality that is moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups.