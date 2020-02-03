Dry Start To The Week… Snow, Ice & Rain Ahead

As the calendar flipped from January to February, it seems like our weather hasn’t skipped a beat, producing more above average temps to kick off the new month. Today, will be no exception as highs near 50 under a partly to mostly sunny sky.

However, times are changing, and while our furry little friend may have declared an early Spring, you know that the next 6 weeks can be a tumultuous time of year weather-wise across New England. While bitter cold does not lock in this week, there will be enough cold on Thursday morning to produce a period of snow and ice before the flip to rain. I’d plan on a slick morning commute Thursday, especially away from the coast. Friday will start with a soaking rain before tapering off in the afternoon.

Saturday looks good for now, seasonable and dry. Sunday, we’ll have to keep an eye on as another area of low pressure may come together and track just south of us, providing another opportunity of snow by the afternoon. Something to watch at this point.