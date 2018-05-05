Dry Start To The Weekend, Unsettled Finish

Happy Saturday!

A cold front slid through the area last night accompanied by a few t’storms & showers as it passed through the area. Many of those dried up as they progressed eastward into the Metro area but the front still made some noise as it barreled through with some gusty winds exceeding 50mph! Many reports trickled in this AM of trees down along with power lines. Fortunately for us, those winds have diminished and will continue to diminish as the day progresses. This biggest thing you’ll notice heading out today is that it is much less humid! A much drier air mass will be over us today with dewpoints mostly remaining in the 30’s (which is dry)…compare that to the lower/mid 60’s yesterday (which is sticky)!

We’ll start out breezy with sunshine and scattered clouds early…temps jump into the low to mid 70’s by this afternoon along with increasing clouds & diminishing winds. If you’re heading out this evening to celebrate Cinco de Mayo or if you’re just taking it easy around the house, it will be pleasant with temps dropping back into the 60’s. Clouds thicken & increase tonight as a weak system over Kentucky & Tennessee tracks northeastward and eventually makes it into southern New England early tomorrow, keeping us unsettled and cooler most of the day. Certainly not looking like a washout Sunday but keep the umbrella handy…highs reach the low 60’s, which is seasonable for this time of year.

Other than showers Sunday, the new work week is looking decent with seasonable temps Monday and tranquil conditions through the middle of the week with highs returning to around 70 degrees!

Have a great weekend!

David

