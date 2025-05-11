It’s nice to see that sunshine this morning! We stay dry and sunny today. It’ll be breezy. Gusts this afternoon will generally be in the 20-25 mph range, so it’s more of a nuisance type of wind. If you don’t mind the wind, it will be a beautiful day! After our cool morning, highs rebound nicely into the upper 60s/low 70s.

Overnight, the breeze fades. Skies remain clear. Temperatures will drop into the upper 30s/low 40s for MetroWest. After that chilly start, temperatures rebound back into the low 70s tomorrow under mostly sunshine with a southwest wind.



We’re dry tomorrow and Tuesday. The chance for rain returns on Wednesday. Then we’ll be in more of an unsettled pattern with daily rain chances. Although it won’t be as wet as the past week. Models keep rainfall amounts through Saturday around or under 1″.

With the recent soaking rain, a few rivers are in minor flood stage today. Those include: the Nashua River at East Pepperell, Merrimack River at Lowell, and Connecticut River at Northampton.

It’s a great week if you love the warmth! Temperatures will be above our normal high of 65 in Boston. It won’t be so great if you suffer from allergies.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

-Meteorologist Melanie Black