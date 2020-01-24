Dry Streak Ends… Saturday Evening Soaker Enroute

Wow, what a recovery yesterday as temperatures went from near 10 in the morning for many suburbs to near 50 in the afternoon. With the mild air in place, we did get a bit of melting done, and we’ll get much more melting done over the next few days with afternoon temps in the 40s and a soaking rain moving in.

Rain starts Saturday afternoon with about a 6 hour period of heavy rain. The heaviest rain falls between 7pm Saturday and 1am. With about an inch of rain falling on a frozen ground, in addition to some snowmelt, expect big puddles on the road and some poor drainage flooding issues. If Saturday night is date night, bring the umbrella and rain boots for sure. Sunday does look better, with partly to mostly cloudy skies and just a few flurries. It’ll be breezy too.

Much of next week looks dry and seasonably cool, with the best chance of another storm, not until next weekend.