A few of us woke up to a light shower this morning but those light showers managed to miss Logan Airport so our dry stretch rolls on to day 10.

Tomorrow will be 11 days and good enough for third place all on its own. Tomorrow is a seasonable November day with temperatures in the 50s.

Then Friday that stretch comes to an end with rain and wind. Winds may gust to 40 mph on the coastline. Rain amounts will be around an inch give or take.