Dry Stretch Ends This Weekend

One stretch lives another day while another stretch falls. Today we finally saw temperatures climb back above average with a high at Logan of 45°, surpassing the average high of 42° by a whopping 3°! But hey, we’ll take it after 10 days of below average temperatures. We’ll hold on to the 40s through the weekend — a warm winter day Saturday with highs near 50° but fall to the low 40s by Sunday. So this “warm up” may only last 2 days if we don’t get to the average high on Sunday.

While the stretch of below average conditions ended, the stretch of dry weather rolls on. Today marks 12 dry winter days in a row. The last three times this happened date back to the 1940s so this is far from a usual occurrence. In fact, Saturday looks like we will even make the stretch 13 as the rain threat should stay south of Logan.

What once looked like a soggy Saturday, now doesn’t look bad at all! The storm has jogged south, which means the rain threat stays south. While the morning hours could provide a sprinkle or light shower for the South Coast, Cape, and Islands most of us will make it through Saturday dry. In fact, outside of the small morning shower threat, even the South Coast, Cape, and Islands will have a mainly dry Saturday. That changes Sunday afternoon though as rain showers move northward. We will be cold enough where areas north and west of 495 could see that rain transition into a period of snow.

The better weather, and by better I mean more sunshine, will actually hold in northern New England. So if you have the itch to hit the slopes after hibernating during this cold stretch, this weekend will be perfect! Temperatures in the 30s with sunshine both Saturday and Sunday. While Mother Nature hasn’t provided much in terms of snow lately, the cold weather is perfect for snow making on the ski hills — so there’s plenty of snow for your ski or snowboarding pleasure!