These are the days where I really struggle to find out what to talk about in the weather blog… there’s literally nothing happening (locally) nor has there been for several days. Thankfully, it’s been dry for SO long that I now have something to talk about… how long it’s been since we’ve seen measurable rain! I’ll mention “measurable rain” a few times here, so to put it out there once at the beginning, measurable means at least 0.01″ of rain. Generally speaking, it means a couple of sprinkles don’t count.

The last time measurable rain was recorded at Logan was back on August 20th! And it wasn’t a lot… in fact just barely measurable at 0.01″. So if you do the counting, including today, our current stretch of days without measurable rain is 22. That puts us in the top 10 for driest stretches of weather with very little rain or rain chances in sight.

We have one SMALL rain chance looking ahead and that is Friday afternoon. Right now I would most definitely hedge my best against one of those showers tagging Logan Airport meaning our dry stretch will likely roll on. If we end up making it through Friday dry, then we’ll easily make it to the top five for number of consecutive dry days.

While I said this dry stretch gave me *something* to talk about, I didn’t say it gave me *a lot* to talk about, so that’s that and I’ll leave you with another 7 day forecast full of sunshine and mild temperatures!