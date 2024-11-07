Rare air yesterday as for only the 2nd time in November, Boston hit 80+ degrees. While it didn’t make the November 2nd, 1950 high of 83, the 82 we did reach was enough to crush the daily record and mark the new latest 80+ date on record.



Today, we start off mild, and will reach near 70 around midday before fading back to near 60 by sunset and into the 30s and 40s by daybreak tomorrow. It’ll be breezy this afternoon and again tomorrow.

Another front slips through tomorrow night, allowing for a trend back toward the averages by the weekend.

The brush fire risk will be elevated over the next few days and there’s not much rain in sight. Scattered showers are likely late Sunday night/Monday morning, but it doesn’t look like a drought denter.