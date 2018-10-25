Dry Through Friday, Windswept Rain Saturday

Take advantage of the dry conditions over the course of the next 24-36 hours, since windswept rain is on the way for Saturday.

Tonight, temperatures will slip into the upper 20s to low 30s under clear skies.

So, we’ll start off sun-filled and chilly Friday before clouds build in tomorrow afternoon and evening ahead of system that will bring heavy rain, and strong winds for most of Saturday.

As far as the timing on Saturday, the first rain drops slide in as early as 6AM with the wind starting to crank by the late morning into the early afternoon.

Wind gusts out of the northeast could reach at least 40+ mph on the immediate coastline, 30 mph gusts farther inland. The outer Cape and Islands could reach at least 50 mph gusts, sparking the chance for some minor power outages and few downed trees possible.

The onshore wind, coupled with astronomical high tides this time of the month, minor coastal flooding is possible with Saturday afternoon’s high tide.

The rain moves out by Sunday morning as the system pulls northward. Overall, at least 1-2″ of rain is forecast for the 95-corridor and along the immediate coast. Areas farther west and outside the 95-corridor will likely see rainfall totals up to an inch.

The good news about the weekend is that Sunday will be the better half of the weekend days for outdoor plans after a soggy and windy Saturday. Rain returns Monday, and then drier Tuesday and Wednesday, just in time for Halloween festivities.