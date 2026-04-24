Temperatures were pretty nice yesterday, though the breeze definitely made it a little harder to be outside enjoying those warmer temperatures. Today is another nice day, ending the week on a weather high note. Temperatures today will be cooler than yesterday — yesterday we had highs in the middle 60s, today will be in the 50s. That said, the sunshine and lack of wind will make for another great afternoon. The only caveat here is while the breeze was maybe a little annoying yesterday, it was able to fend off the sea breeze. That won’t be the case today. So for those on the coast, it will be a bit chilly this afternoon.

High pressure is doing the most today, setting up an essential road block for any sort of rain to make it into New England. Not too far away, Connecticut was waking up to clouds and rain this morning. Not for us, with plenty of sunshine out there this morning. That same set up will keep rain to our south this weekend.

A few added clouds may try to work in on Saturday from this system but at least the rain will stay away, and even that, I don’t think we’re talking full overcast skies. In the gray, I think Saturday ends up being a mostly cloudy day but a lot of it is mid and high level clouds. We’ll have a little more sun for eastern Massachusetts.

While high pressure will push the rain away, in doing so will promote an onshore wind. That onshore wind will keep the coast cool on Saturday. In fact everyone is a bit cooler on Saturday. It’s not cold cold but a little cool, especially on the coast where we’ll only make it to around 50° for highs and spend most of the afternoon in the 40s.

Sunday is a little better. It’s bright and a little warmer, though the coastline will remain cooler than the rest on Sunday, climbing to about 50° once again.