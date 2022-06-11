7Weather- It’s not looking like the best beach weekend, but overall we’ll have decent weather.

We will high, thin clouds this afternoon with peeks of sun here and there. It’s the type of day where at times it becomes overcast, and then clears up again. Expect dry conditions with highs in the mid and upper 70s. The Cape & the Islands will be cooler in the low 70.

Sunday morning will be bright and then clouds increase into the afternoon. The day starts in the mid and upper 60s and then we get into the mid and upper 70s in the afternoon. Showers arrive between 3-4PM tomorrow afternoon and the wet weather is around until 8-9 PM.

There could be an a few, lingering showers early Monday morning, but most of the morning commute looks dry. Skies gradually clear in the afternoon and temperatures jump into the low 80s. It will feel a bit humid.

The U.S. Open practice rounds begin on Monday! There will be an early morning shower between 4-6 AM, and then it’s dry throughout the rest of the day. Skies gradually clear and temperatures are in the upper 70s in Brookline.

Tuesday and Wednesday look great with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the mid and upper 70s.