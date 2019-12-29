Dry Today, Messy Wintry Mix Tonight into Monday

For your Sunday, it’s the calm for before the storm with highs into the low to mid 40s under mostly to partly sun-filled skies – great for any of those outdoor plans, especially if you’re headed to the Pats game this afternoon.

We will continue to notice increasing cloud cover through the afternoon and evening ahead of the messy storm that will be moving in later tonight.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for northern Worcester Co., western Middlesex Co. in Massachusetts, southern NH, and southern VT. A Winter Weather Advisory includes areas within the 495-corridor and northern Bristol and Plymouth Co. in SE MA, northern RI, and northern CT. An Ice Storm Warning has been issued for western MA, the Berkshires, and NW CT. These all go into effect this evening and continue into Tuesday morning.

We’re looking at a prolonged period of freezing rain and sleet for those under the warning, making for slick travel and power outages likely, so be sure to have your phones fully charged and your flashlights ready.

The amount of ice accumulation could reach between a tenth of an inch to a half an inch, which could easily bring down some tree limbs and some power lines.

For those under the Winter Weather Advisory – the Merrimack Valley, areas within the 495-corridor, Boston, North Shore and South Shore and portions of SE MA, freezing rain, to sleet back to a cold rain is expected making for some icy travel at times.

For Tuesday, some lingering rain and snow showers are expected before the system exits to our north by the afternoon. For your New Years Eve plans, drier conditions should prevail and that leads into the New Year! Expect a mostly sunny start to 2020 and highs into the low 40s.

In the extended forecast, we’re looking at highs into the mid to upper 40s by Friday and Saturday with some scattered rain showers.