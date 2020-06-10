Dry Today, Scattered Downpours Tomorrow PM

A mix of sun and clouds prevails today with humidity still in check through much of the day. With winds being onshore, it’ll be noticeably cooler at the coast with highs in the 60s to near 70 there, while reaching the upper 70s to near 80 inland.

Humidity levels move up tonight with dew points jumping up into the low to mid 60s. Scattered showers and storms rumble through western and central New England late overnight, but that action stays northwest of 495.

For many of us, the chance of rain doesn’t come until late afternoon tomorrow and tomorrow night as a slow moving front pushes a line of scattered showers/storms with embedded downpours through central and eastern Mass. That front clears the coast Friday, allowing for a warm, lower humidity summery day.