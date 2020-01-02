Dry Today, Weekend Rain & Snow Ahead

2 for 2 in 2020 for weather as today will feature another dry day with temperatures running above seasonable levels. In fact, a high of 47 in Boston is about 10 degrees above average for this time of year. Factor in some sun, and it’ll be a pleasant January afternoon overall. The breeze won’t be as strong as yesterday, but still runs about 10-14mph this afternoon, providing just a bit of a chill. Patches of clouds mix in this morning, while sunshine wins out this afternoon.

The clouds thicken up tomorrow morning as showers arrive. In the morning, the showers are mainly south of the Mass Pike, with a better chance for a few light showers for everyone else in the afternoon. The rain is not all day, so it’s not a washout type day. Most locations pike up less than a quarter of an inch, with most areas north of the Pike less than a tenth.

The weekend forecast is a bit complicated. Showers try to work back in Saturday into Saturday evening as a wave of low pressure approaches from the southwest. At that time, cool, dry air tries to wedge down into southern New England, from our north. That may help limit the coverage area of Saturday showers, especially north of the Pike. Right now, we’ll leave showers in the forecast Saturday evening for the Pats game with temps near 40.

Overnight Saturday, into predawn Sunday, an area of low pressure tracks close to our south coast and strengthens as it scoots by. As colder air gets entrained, rain goes to wet snow, and a 3-6 hour period of snow is possible Sunday morning, pending the track of the low. That track and strength of the low will dictate accumulation #s and locations, but something certainly worth of watching for when we wake up Sunday morning, hopefully after a big Pats W!