Dry Today, Wet and Windy Saturday

It’s the calm before the Saturday soaker.

For our Friday, it’s a cold start, but temperatures this afternoon will moderate into the mid to upper 40s under mostly sunny skies.

A few more clouds stroll in ahead of the rain with the leading edge of raindrops sliding in as early as 4AM for the southern coast, 7AM along and north of the Mass Pike.

By noon Saturday, we’ll see pockets of heavy downpours along the immediate coastline along with onshore strong wind gusts, which will make for windswept rain out of the northeast.

A High Wind Watch has been issued for coastal Essex Co., around Cape Ann and Gloucester, as well as the Cape & Islands all day Saturday.

Gusts out of the east-northeast could reach nearly 60 mph in those locations. With gusts that high, travel will be difficult, power outages possible due to downed trees and power lines. Farther inland and for areas not included in the watch, that is where gusts will be in the 30-45+ mph range.

This will be an all-day rain/wind event as rain continues to remain with us through 7PM.

All and all- could see at least 1-2″ of rainfall for eastern MA, up to an inch the farther west you are.

Minor coastal flooding remains a concern due to the astronomical high tides and with the strong onshore winds picking up during Saturday afternoon’s high tide, this could make for treacherous travel for those spots that flood easily.

The good news is that this system lifts out by Sunday, with the exception of a few lingering showers ahead of sunrise Sunday morning. Mostly cloudy and mild with high temperatures stretching into the upper 50s. Another round of showers Monday, then we are all dry for Tuesday and Wednesday with Halloween featuring high temperatures near 60!