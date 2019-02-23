Dry Today, Wet Weather Returns Sunday, Turning Windy Monday

It’s a great start to our weekend, the last full weekend of February 2019, but it will end on a wet and windy note.

Expect high temperatures for our Saturday to rise to near 40°, which is seasonable – right where we should be for this time of the year.

Tonight, temperatures only slide back into the upper 20s to low 30s as clouds continue to stroll in ahead of a wintry mix that will move in after midnight.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for areas north and west of the 95-corridor, where a brief wintry mix early tomorrow morning could create slick travel. The Winter Weather Advisory is posted through 9AM Sunday morning.

The brief mix is replaced by all rain across southern New England. We could see a few areas of downpours into tomorrow afternoon.

It’s a soaker of a Sunday with showers lasting through at least 6PM. By 7PM, drier conditions prevail along and north of the Mass Pike, while showers linger along the southern coastline and the Cape and Islands through the early evening.

A sweeping cold front pushes the rain showers out, but ushers in a cool down through Monday, along with potentially damaging wind gusts. These gusts could reach into the 50 MPH range. A High Wind Watch has been issued for western MA from Sunday evening through Monday, but this watch will likely expand to include most of southern New England by tomorrow evening. So, today is the day to make sure everything around your yard is secure.

Another sweeping cold front moves in early Tuesday, this time ushering in even colder area from the northwest for Tuesday and Wednesday. Thankfully, the winds will not be nearly as strong as Monday, but it will still be breezy. High temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday remain in the 20s with overnight lows into the low to mid teens.

After a dose of bitter cold weather midweek, temperatures rebound back into the 30s by the end of the week.