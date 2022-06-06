7Weather- It’s sunny and warm Tuesday and then wet weather arrives mid-week.

Tuesday morning is mild and sunny. Wind picks up a bit mid-day and it is a warm afternoon with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

The daylight hours are dry. Light showers arrive between 10PM-Midnight Tuesday night.

Wednesday morning will have thunderstorms that produce heavy rain. It doesn’t matter what time you commute in the morning, it is likely you’ll run into a downpour. Give yourself extra time.

The storms move out around lunch time, but I can’t rule out an lingering, isolated storm between 1-3PM. Skies gradually clear and temperatures jump into the upper 70s.

It’s looking dry and a bit muggy for outdoor watch parties for the Celtics Wednesday evening.

Another round of rain arrives mid-morning Thursday. Scattered showers will be around throughout the day, ending by the evening. This is beneficial rain for us. Most locations will get 1.50″-2.50″ of rain Wednesday-Thursday. It looks like SE Mass will be on the higher end of that range.