The rest of today will continue to be an absolutely prefect spring day. Highs will be warm for this time of year in the low to the mid 60s. Tonight, skies will have a few clouds but we’ll stay dry with lows in the low to mid 40s which is a lot less cold than what we’ve seen for lows over the last week.

Tuesday, we’ll see brighter periods and partly cloudy periods. Highs will be warm again in the low 60s and winds won’t be an issue.

It’s Wednesday when we could see a few hit-or-miss showers.

Winds will be slightly breezy and highs will cool to the low to mid 50s.

Thursday into Friday we’re looking at scattered showers and some windy conditions. I’d make sure to grab a rain coat and forget about an umbrella. Highs will still be relatively warmer in the 50s and 60s.