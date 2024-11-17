The start to your work week will be chilly, but not quite as cold as some of the mornings we had last week.

Overnight lows into early Monday morning will be down to the mid to upper 30s, touching 40 degrees in some spots.

There will be a few clouds around to start the day, which may bring a spot sprinkle to some of us, but the clouds will clear out later on for a bright day.

It will be breezy again. Highs will be slightly warmer than average in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Because of the wind, it’ll feel chilly Monday evening. Evening temperatures in the 40s will feel like the upper 30s with the wind blowing.

Tuesday will be similar. Skies will be even brighter, winds still breezy with cooler highs in the mid to upper 50s. Wednesday will have less wind but it’ll still be bright and cool in the mid to upper 50s.

Thursday looks like the wettest day this week which is desperately needed. We’re looking at likely rain and cooler highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. It’ll be windy that day, so grab a rain coat rather than an umbrella. Thursday night into Friday morning, some long-term models suggest a possibility of a wintry mix or snow in some parts of the Worcester Hills. However, snow forecasting more than 2-3 days out is highly unreliable, so we will have to wait and see if this trend sticks through Tuesday and Wednesday.

Friday, more chances for rain but not as widespread as Thursday. It’ll be cooler again in the mid to upper 40s. There could be a lingering spot shower on Saturday, but most stay dry with highs in the upper 40s. Sunday, partly cloudy with highs near 50 degrees.