Dry Weather Ahead This Week

Not much rain in our 7-day forecast. We’re not in drought status yet but getting a soaking certainly would be beneficial as we head into the hot months of the year. We do have a few isolated showers in store on Wednesday of this week as a warm front heads through New England. Tonight , that front is well south of New England…



And will stay there overnight and through the day tomorrow. Plan on more sunshine around tomorrow and with a southwest wind replacing today’s east wind, temps will reach 80 by afternoon! Pretty nice Taco Tuesday shaping up! By Wednesday, that front will move through New England with an increase in clouds, rain chance as well as humidity. You can see how a bump up in humidity (dewpoints) coincides with a bump up in the chance of rain…





Wednesday is far from a washout but not as nice as Taco Tuesday. Most towns won’t get a shower on Wednesday but the ones that do could get between .50 & 1.00″ of rain. What just about every town will feel on Wednesday will be the humidity. Thankfully, it’s one and done as drier air returns to New England for the end of the week and with the dry air returning, the chance of rain is removed from the forecast.

Enjoy what is left of your Monday!

~JR