Dry Wednesday, Few Strorms Late Thursday

7Weather- Humidity increases the next couple of days, and then humidity drop a bit as dry air moves in Friday.

The best time to have a meal on a patio on Wednesday will be during breakfast or lunch. Temperatures are in the mid 60s in the morning and skies are mainly sunny. There will be a mix of clouds and sun by lunch time with a light breeze and temperatures in mid 70s. It looks mainly cloudy by dinner time, but still not a bad afternoon. The coast is cooler all day with highs in the upper 60s.

Thursday is warm in the mid 80. It will feel muggy and clouds gradually move. There could be a few sprinkles in the morning as a warm front lingers around, but then well see some sun mid-day. A cold front approaches the region late in the afternoon, giving us the chance for a few storms ahead of it. The chance for a few showers/storms lingers into the early evening.

The cold front doesn’t drop our temperatures, but it does drop the humidity. Friday will feel comfortable, skies gradually clear, and highs reach into the mid 80s in the afternoon. Saturday has patly sunny skies with highs in the the low 80s.

With only a few storms Thursday afternoon, the pollen will be around the next several days. The dry weather leads to high pollen count.