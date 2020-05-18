Dry Week Ahead, Warm By Friday

Clouds win out this morning as a few sprinkles and widely scattered showers slide on through. Rainfall will be limited, so don’t expect much water on the lawns and gardens, a theme that will play out much of this week. Freshly planted flowers/garden/grass seed? You’ll be hand watering it this week as an area of high pressure wedges into New England. With that high building in from our north, onshore winds kick in this afternoon as clouds break for partial sunshine as temps at the coast hold in the 50s. Meantime inland, temps run 65-70.

A cool, gusty wind develops tomorrow and with the wind out of the northeast, it’ll be a chilly breeze as temps near 60 inland and hold in the low 50s at the coast.

The are of high pressure builds over us and then just to the east of us mid to late week. That’ll force Tropical Storms Arthur out to sea and force the low in the Midwest, down south. Eventually, a few showers may return Friday night into Saturday, but right now, the rain chances this week look limited. Warmer air builds in to end the week too as Friday takes a run at 80!