Welcome to the weekend! We won’t have to dodge any wet or wintry weather this week. Temperatures will continue a day to day climb that takes us into the 40s and near 50 (!) next week.

It’s a cold start this morning with temperatures in the teens. It feels more like the single digits with a slight northwesterly breeze. High pressure will continue to settle in to our south. That will allow the wind to relax and become more light this afternoon. Highs will rebound nicely into the mid/upper 30s. We’ll a lot of sun too.

A disturbance well to our north will bring us more clouds overnight and tomorrow. With the clouds, it won’t be as cold of a night. Temperatures will fall into the low 20s for MetroWest. We’ll rebound tomorrow near 40°. That seems mild compared to where we’ve spent the last week, but this is the normal high temperature for Boston this time of year. The breeze will pick up. It will be more of a nuisance type of wind.

The colder air retreats north next week, and we’ll continue to melt some of the snow and ice across Southern New England. We’ll be in the low 40s Monday. Tuesday is our best chance of reaching 50°. We’ll keep it in the upper 40s through Thursday and drop to the low 40s next Friday. Temperatures will feel great, but they will come with more clouds, wind and a couple opportunities for showers.



-Meteorologist Melanie Black