Dry Weekend, Wet Weather Next Week

7Weather- The last few weekends have been split, but we finally have a full weekend of good weather.

Temperatures will be in the 20s mid-morning Saturday, and then the rest of the day is cold. Highs struggle to reach into the low 30s. A light, northwest wind will make it feel a bit colder.

FINALLY some decent weather at Gillette. After nasty weather the last two home games, it is nice to see Sunday’s forecast.

It will be chilly for tailgating in the mid 30s, and then cold for the game. Make sure you take the winter gear with you. Temps drops into the low 30s.

This weekend is dry, and then we start the week with rain. Monday and Tuesday will actually be mild in the 50s, but both days have a good chance for rain.

Monday looks to have a few showers in the morning, with steadier rain developing around sunset. Scattered showers are expected throughout the day on Tuesday and it is breezy.