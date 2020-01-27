Dry Workweek… Possible Weekend Storm

As a rain storm rolled on through Saturday afternoon/evening, we once again had some milder than average air over the weekend, adding a couple more orange squares below to the month of January. January right now is running 9 degrees above average in Boston, and if the month ended right now, would be the 5th warmest January on record. Easy on the heating bills, but not so much for the snowpack in place.

Temps this afternoon warm again above average, notching another day in the 40s. It’ll be a bit breezy, with gusts over 20mph as intervals of sun and clouds prevail.

Temps fade back toward average by mid-week as no major storms show up through Friday. Other than a few mid-week snow showers across the Cape, much of the work week looks dry.

While not a lock, there is the potential of a storm over the weekend, if some energy across the Midwest to connect with some moisture and a low off the east coast. How the ingredients and timing play out will dictate the rain/snow chance across our area. If the pattern is too quick/progressive, then the storm stays offshore. Something to watch for now.