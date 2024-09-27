After a solid drink of water on the lawns and gardens over the last 24hrs, the pattern goes back to a mainly dry one over the next several days as early morning showers along the South coast, head offshore.

Temps bounce up this afternoon into the mid 70s, allowing a nice and mild finish to the workweek with filtered sunshine making a return.

The weekend still looks mainly dry with temps in the 60s to low 70s, coolest at the coast. There will be some mid to high level clouds streaming in from the west at times. With an onshore flow, morning low clouds will be possible at times too. So overall, not the brightest of weekends, but with mainly dry conditions prevailing, a solid Fall one for outdoor activities.

The next shot of widespread showers shows up late Tuesday/Wednesday of next week.

Helene made landfall last night near Perry, FL as a category 4 hurricane. Wind damage and flooding rains will be an ongoing concern in Georgia, the Carolinas and back into Tennessee through today and tonight.









