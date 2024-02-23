We have a damp day in store for today with scattered rain showers, drizzle and mist around for much of the day. Temperatures that start off in the 30s this morning will head to the 40s. But we’ll have quite a range in the 40s. Lower 40s across our northern spots with upper 40s for cities and towns south of Boston. Take that umbrella with you today and even to dinner plans tonight. It won’t be raining the entire time, but again isolated on-and-off showers with drizzle with be with us for much of today.

The sunshine comes back for the weekend but so does the cold air. Saturday is a cold day. Temperatures will be stuck in the middle 30s, but with a pretty good breeze, will feel like it’s closer to 20° for much of the day. Sunday is better. It’s a bit warmer, we’ll keep the sunshine, and the wind will back way down as well.

The cool down doesn’t stick around long — it’s just poorly timed with our weekend. A surge of warm air is inbound for the first part of next week!