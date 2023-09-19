Blah! Another dose of wet weather we did not want and did not need yesterday as 2-3″ of rain fell across much of the region. Once again, prompting some basement flooding and some street flooding. Stating the obvious, we’re well above average year to date.

Year to date (January 1st-today), we’re running the 11th wettest on record in Boston. In terms of wettest years (January-December) on record, we’d need about another 17″ to crack the top 5. 1878 holds the wettest year on record with the 1950s taking up the next 4 slots.

This morning, we wake up to dry air in place with a busy breeze out of the west, gusting 20-30mph. That’ll help dry out the ground through the day as returning sunshine also makes for a very pleasant afternoon ahead. Humidity will be lowering too. Essentially, the next several days look great. 70s by day, 50s by night, with mostly sunny skies winning out.

The next rain chance returns Saturday night/Sunday as we watch to see how far up the coast a coastal low and moisture move north.