It’s a bit of a process to dry out this morning as patchy drizzle and showers still linger, but the overall theme of the day is to see improvements. This afternoon, drier air starts to win out with breaks in the overcast developing, especially late in the day. It’ll be cool and breezy with a wind gusting 15-30mph, strongest at the coast. Highs hold in the low to mid 60s, mildest across northern Mass and southern NH, where breaks of sun emerge the quickest.

Skies clear out tonight and temps tumble. By daybreak tomorrow, we’ll be back into the low to mid 40s in the burbs, near 50 in Boston.

The bounce back is nice though, with highs recovering into the mid to upper 60s in the afternoon under a partly to mostly sunny sky. Thursday looks good too.

Friday – Saturday morning, we’ll have to watch to see how close a storm to our south gets. It’s possible, that rain moves back in, if the storm is close enough.

Saturday afternoon – Monday… High pressure builds back in, so even IF Saturday starts wet, we’ll likely see improvements through the day and Sunday and Monday look great. Temps on Monday may push 75-80 for many.