Wet is an understatement when describing yesterday’s weather. Everyone picked up at least an inch of water, but most towns fell in the 2-3″ range!

That rain has pushed our yearly surplus to around a half of a foot! What’s most incredible about this is February was one of the driest Februaries we’ve had on record. So this surplus not only makes up for the dry February but still leaves us with 6″ of extra water — all picked up in January and March.

Thankfully we’ll dry things out today and tomorrow but it comes with a catch… the wind. Temperatures will be on the chilly side, only topping out near 40° both days. The wind is especially gusty this morning but it will slowly back off this afternoon. It won’t shut off, and we’ll keep the breeze all day, but it won’t be as bad as it is this morning. Wind chills this afternoon will hang out around 30°. The wind is back on Monday with wind chills again near 30°.

Enjoy these two dry days because the rest of the work week looks unsettled. A stalled out front and off shore storm will keep rain chances up Tuesday through Friday. The wettest days look to be Wednesday and Thursday, and likely Thursday if I had to pick one. Rain chances Tuesday and Friday will favor the coast versus inland locations. Not saying inland is totally dry, but chances are higher along the coast of four days of showers… happy spring!