A solid soaker dropped 1.0 – 2.5″ of rain across the area yesterday as a long train of moisture continued to stream up the coast. That front is now just offshore and in it’s wake, a dry northwesterly breeze has kicked in this morning. More clouds than sun are around this morning too with some of the cloud cover thinning out a bit this afternoon, especially inland. Winds turn onshore along the coast, holding temps down into the 40s there.



The next couple of days, the theme is the same. Temps will be in the 40s to near 50 at the coast, 55-60 inland. Tomorrow is the brightest of the bunch with increasing clouds again Thursday.

Next storm system up is late Thursday night into Friday morning. This one will be rain for most, but a flip to some wet snow across the higher terrain of New England is possible.

The weekend is dry and breezy with temps the mildest on Saturday.