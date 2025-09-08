The timing wasn’t great, being a weekend, but the rain beneficial as many towns and cities picked up 1-3″ of it Saturday afternoon, through Sunday.



This morning, that rain now sits offshore and in it’s wake, we’re dry and cool. Temps today run up into the upper 60s to mid 70s, coolest at the coast. Humidity will be low with some mid to high level clouds filtering the sun at times.

It’s pretty much a copy/paste forecast tomorrow.



Wednesday will be cloudier and a bit cooler with the chance for some spotty showers near the south coast in the afternoon/evening as a wave of low pressure gets close.



Thursday will be warmer and bright with highs near 80 away from the coast.

We’re back to near 70 Friday – Weekend for highs and 40s and 50s for lows. It looks dry then too. Great for those Fall sports or apple picking.