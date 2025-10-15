After a 3 day nor’easter pelted the area with gusty winds and soaking rains, we finally dry out today with partial sunshine returning. The most impressive rain totals were achieved across Southeast Mass, where many towns and cities across Plymouth County and parts of the Cape, picked up 4-8″ of rain. Closer to and northwest of I-95, most towns and cities picked up 1-3″ of rain.



Temps today run up into the lower 60s with a bit of a breeze picking back up, gusting 20-25 mph. As winds turn more due north tomorrow and get gusty, 25-35mph, it’ll deliver more of a chill too with highs only in the low to mid 50s. Coastal clouds move in during the afternoon with a few sprinkles/spotty showers across the Cape, but many of us stay rain free.





The rain-free theme continues into the weekend as we look good for the Head of the Charles. Temps run near 60 Friday, low 60s Saturday and near 70 Sunday.





The next chance for wet weather shows up Monday.